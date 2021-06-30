Neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan, nor population of NK are interested in the continuation of the conflict – Putin

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement ina live stream. ARMENPRESS reports Putin said that neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan, nor the population of Nagorno Karabakh are interested in the continuation of the conflict.

''If we all live in peace and solidarity, conditions will be created for improving people's lives not only in the sense of security, but in daily life – providing families. Economy, social development, something that Karabakh needs very much. And that will be impossible living constantly in trepidation that the armed conflict will resume. The leaderships of both Armenia and Azerbaijan understand this'', Putin said.

According to him, there are many problems in Nagorno Karabakh, which are related with the restoration of infrastructures, delimitation and demarcation of borders, particularly, in the areas where there have never been state borders.

''At the moment these works are being carried out. We have set up a special trilateral group, comprised of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we will spare no efforts for establishing normal relations in the region. The addressees of these works, of course, will be the residents of Nagorno Karabakh. I want to think that it will be so, despite the difficulties that have accumulated during decades'', Putin said.