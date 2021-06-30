Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-06-21

YEREVAN, 30 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 495.86 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 589.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.72 drams to 687.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 368.12 drams to 27985.85 drams. Silver price down by 1.74 drams to 413.78 drams. Platinum price down by 508.71 drams to 17058.23 drams.