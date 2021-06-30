71 schools, 14 kindergartens and over 10 cultural centers destroyed in Artsakh as a result of war

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The right to education of nearly 33,000 children and students in Artsakh has been violated as a result of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in his remarks at the Parliament.

“Azerbaijan has targeted and bombarded numerous schools, preschools, vocational education institutions. As a result 71 schools, 14 kindergartens and more than 10 cultural centers have been destroyed, plus also the numerous educational centers which have remained under occupation”, he said.

He noted that the number of displaced teachers was 1656, some of them have started working in other educational institutions in Artsakh, and works are being done to provide the rest with jobs.

“Our cultural heritage has greatly suffered from the war. Works for preserving and returning the cultural values in the territories under Azerbaijani control are being done both with the Russian peacekeeping mission representatives and the international organizations.

The assessment of damages suffered during the war, the restoration of historical-cultural monuments and their popularization will be one of the key directions of our cultural policy”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan