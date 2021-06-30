Armenian delegation members ask PACE rapporteur Paul Gavan to visit Armenian captives in Baku

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Armenian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have asked PACE special rapporteur Paul Gavan to visit the Armenian captives in Baku, Azerbaijan, Armenian MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan said during a press conference.

“As Paul Gavan is going to visit Baku soon, we have asked him to visit our captives. He also met with the families of captives in Armenia, and they are waiting for information”, Hayrapetyan said.

“Our task is for Gavan to visit our captives and inform what is happening, what sham trials are going on, how our captives feel there and to transfer this information to their families”, she added.

