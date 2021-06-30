UNDP to support livelihoods of around 28,000 people in Armenia, funded by Russian Federation

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Sergei Kopyrkin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia, and Mihaela Stojkoska, UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Armenia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a project to support the most vulnerable communities and groups in Armenia, including the displaced people, particularly targeting the bordering regions of Syunik, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor. The project worth USD 3.2 million is funded by the Government of the Russian Federation and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia.

In line with the Armenian government’s agenda to fight poverty through inclusive growth, entrepreneurship and job creation, the project targets to build sustainable emergency livelihoods for the vulnerable, including the displaced people and veterans, in the regions of Armenia; support their socio-economic integration through various job creation mechanisms, and maximize the benefits of socio-economic recovery for the host communities and the vulnerable groups through sustainable green energy solutions.

“One of the main goals of the project launched today is to contribute to the ability of the Armenian society to overcome post-conflict stress, regain confidence and strength to move forward – to what we, as the key strategic ally attach great significance. This initiative is another step in Russia’s consistent and systematic support of the comprehensive socioeconomic development of Armenia carried out via bilateral and international mechanisms,” said Sergei Kopyrkin.

“UNDP in Armenia, with generous financial support of the Russian Federation, will not only cover the immediate needs of the vulnerable communities and groups in Armenia, such as support to livelihoods, housing, jobs, energy and other issues, but also provide sustainable solutions that go beyond the humanitarian assistance and embrace development path, benefitting also the host communities and easing the burden of the Government of Armenia,” said Mihaela Stojkoska.

UNDP and the Russian Federation have a track-record of successful partnership in areas of sustainable development, rural tourism, climate change, energy and environment. The current two-year project will be implemented in close collaboration with the RA Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.