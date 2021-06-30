Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

2021 Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to be held in October

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The 2021 Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will take place from October 3 to 10, Head of the press office of the festival Roza Grigoryan told Armenpress.

The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival is the largest cultural event taking place in Armenia’s capital every year since 2004.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








