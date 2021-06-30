Armenian President congratulates Latvian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Latvia Egils Levits on birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the cooperation between Armenia and Latvia will continue strengthening and developing, by recording new achievements.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan