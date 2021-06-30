Los Angeles City Council President expresses willingness to continue her support for various issues of Armenian agenda

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. On June 29, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a virtual meeting with the Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles reports.

Ambassador Baibourtian expressed his gratitude to Nury Martinez for her constructive stance and continuous support to all Armenian resolutions. The Consul General also expressed his appreciation for the support of the resolutions adopted by the Los Angeles City Council in 2020 in relation to Armenia and Artsakh during the 44-day war. Furthermore, he also thanked for the impactful press conference that took place in front of the Los Angeles City Hall organized upon the initiative of LA City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, calling to end the aggression against Artsakh.

Council President Nury Martinez, in her turn, expressed willingness to continue her contributions and support for the various issues of the Armenian agenda. The interlocutors also discussed plans for several joint projects.

Nury Martiez has unanimously been chosen to become the President of the Los Angeles City Council in December 2019, having previously served as President pro tempore. She has been a member of the City Council since 2013 and represents the 6th District, which includes the Armenian populated North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Sun Valley as well as Panorama City, Lake Balboa, and North Hills.