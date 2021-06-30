Centralized banking account register to be created in Central Bank of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. A centralized register of bank accounts will be created in the Central Bank of Armenia.

CBA deputy president Nerses Yeritsyan introduced the bill on making amendments to the Law on Central Bank during today’s extraordinary session in the Parliament.

“The bill concerns creation of a centralized banking accounts register in the Central Bank”, he said.

Commenting on the public debates over the bill, he said: “This legislative initiative doesn’t change or worsen the norms of banking secrecy”.

He said the centralized register is being created also for proposing innovative solutions to the citizens in the future.

Information on accounts’ remainder, current transfers will not be collected, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan