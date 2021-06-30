Armenian MP proposes Parliament to apply to int’l organizations urging to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan proposed the political forces represented in the Parliament to address the international organizations in a joint statement, urging to impose concrete sanctions on Azerbaijan for not returning the Armenian prisoners of war.

During today’s extraordinary session in the Parliament, MP Zohrabyan said she had a private talk with the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE in Strasbourg, stating that Azerbaijan’s position remains intolerable. “The position of Azerbaijan continues to be intolerable. Azerbaijan continues not accepting that the captured persons are prisoners of war. And we see that the trial of our POWs continues in the Azerbaijani court, who have been pressed with the heaviest charges by the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan”, the lawmaker said.

She said the head of the Azerbaijani delegation has stated that a discussion with the Armenian side over the return of captured persons can take place only when Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity together with the occupied territories of Artsakh.

“Concrete sanctions must be imposed on Azerbaijan. I propose this Parliament, I have personally applied to the international organizations, but applying by the parliament would be much more influential, to call on applying concrete sanctions against Azerbaijan. For instance, the power of the Azerbaijani delegation at the Council of Europe must be suspended”, Naira Zohrabyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan