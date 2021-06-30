Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia convened an extraordinary session on June 30 at the initiative of MPs.
18 issues are on the agenda.
The lawmakers will debate and vote on the bill on approving the 2020 state budget performance annual report.
The Parliament will also debate a number of other bills at second hearing.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
