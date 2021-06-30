Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia convened an extraordinary session on June 30 at the initiative of MPs.

18 issues are on the agenda.

The lawmakers will debate and vote on the bill on approving the 2020 state budget performance annual report.

The Parliament will also debate a number of other bills at second hearing.

 

