Catholicos Aram I, Pope Francis to deliver remarks at meeting of religious leaders in Vatican

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will depart for Vatican on June 30 to take part in the meeting of Christian religious leaders of Lebanon.

The meeting will also be attended by Pope Francis.

The meeting will kick off on July 1 and will consist of two parts – discussion of current situation in Lebanon and public ceremony on support to Lebanon.

In the first part of the meeting Pope Francis, Catholicos Aram will deliver remarks. Aram I will talk about the current economic and political situation in Lebanon and the ways of getting out from this situation.

