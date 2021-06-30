Armenia, Iran to explore possibilities of creating “smart” city with joint efforts

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan received on June 29 the delegation of Mehdi Elyasi, Deputy for Policy Making and Strategic Evaluation at the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Iranian delegation, consisting of the deputy minister of IT and communication, members of parliament, representatives of a number of major companies, has arrived in Armenia to take part in the Armenian-Iranian business forum.

“The Armenian-Iranian agenda is one of our priorities. In order to make the bilateral cooperation more effective, it’s important to fulfill and complete our joint projects”, Mr. Kerobyan said in his welcoming remarks.

The Iranian delegation members stated that during the forum the Iranian companies have showed great interest to conducting effective cooperation with the Armenian side in areas such as industry, construction, agriculture, food, textile, pharmaceutics, etc.

The meeting also touched upon the bilateral cooperation within the Meghri and Aras free economic zones.

The Iranian side expressed readiness to cooperate in upgrading the Armenian medical facilities with Iranian equipment. Cooperation prospects in pharmaceutics were also discussed.

The delegation members proposed to study the possibilities of creating a “smart” city with joint efforts.

A business forum is expected to be held in Iran in autumn during which a broad range of issues relating to the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation will be discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan