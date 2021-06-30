US Senators propose to provide 2 mln dollars for demining in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. A group of US Senators have addressed a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, requesting to finance several demining programs, Voice of America reports.

More than 30 US Senators ask to provide 2 million dollars for demining works in Nagorno Karabakh.

The letter states that the recent conflict in Nagorno Karabakh resulted in enormous levels of contamination by cluster munitions, rockets, and other explosive ordnance. These hazards are still present near homes, and litter farms and streets – presenting a grave humanitarian risk. Further, the removal of explosives is critical to continuing to rebuild infrastructure decimated during the conflict. U.S. funding for demining in Nagorno Karabakh ended in March 2020 and no funding is currently planned. An allocation of $2 million in FY22 will allow ordnance removal efforts activities to scale up and ensure families can return to their livelihoods without fear of explosive threats.

“Continued U.S. leadership in demining will promote effective and efficient programs that save lives, promote economic development, facilitate stability, and expand American influence”, the letter reads.