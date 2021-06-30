LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 June:

The price of aluminum up by 2.24% to $2533.00, copper price down by 1.19% to $9252.00, lead price up by 2.38% to $2283.50, nickel price down by 0.79% to $18226.00, tin price up by 0.53% to $31161.00, zinc price up by 1.07% to $2929.50, molybdenum price up by 0.52% to $42880.00, cobalt price up by 6.64% to $48580.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.