Armenian Defense Minister discusses military-aviation cooperation programs with Russia at Yerevan’s Erebuni Airport

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited Erebuni Airport in Yerevan on June 29, where the Head of the Aviation Department of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel Gagik Aslanyan and the Commander of the Russian military base, Colonel Alexander Petrov presented the aviation equipment and their technical characteristics.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the head of the Defense Ministry got acquainted with the capabilities of military aircrafts in the cockpit. Vagharshak Harutyunyan was also presented with some samples of military aircraft armament.

The current state of cooperation between the military aviation forces of the two countries, the course of joint combat duty and the upcoming programs were discussed during the visit.