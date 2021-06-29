OSCE Chairperson-in-Office wishes Nikol Pashinyan success in reform implementation

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ann Linde congratulated caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections. ARMENPRESS reports the OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlighted the fact that the OSCE / ODIHR and the OSCE PA carried out an observation mission during the elections.

"We expect to continue the cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Armenia. I also wish success in the implementation of the ongoing democratic reforms. Sweden is ready to support Armenia," Linde wrote on her Twitter microblog.