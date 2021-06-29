Armenian National Assembly convenes extraordinary session on June 30

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, a session of the Council of the National Assembly took place on June 29. As ARMNENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament, the issue of convening an extraordinary session on June 30 and the issue on appointing a member of the competition council to be formed for the election of candidates for the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee were discusses and confirmed.

