Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-21

YEREVAN, 29 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 June, USD exchange rate down by 1.46 drams to 495.37 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.18 drams to 589.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.84 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.00 drams to 686.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 185.00 drams to 28353.97 drams. Silver price down by 1.87 drams to 415.52 drams. Platinum price down by 19.83 drams to 17566.94 drams.