Russian State Duma Chairman congratulates Armenian Speaker of Parliament on Civil Contract party’s victory in elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Russian side, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Russian State Duma Speaker congratulated the Armenian Speaker of Parliament on the convincing victory of the Civil Contract party in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections and wished future success.

The officials discussed issues in the agenda of joint interest.

