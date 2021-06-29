Russian FM, UN High Commissioner discuss return of displaced persons to Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi discussed the return of refugees and temporarily displaced persons to Nagorno Karabakh among many other issues during their meeting, the Russian foreign ministry reported.

“The return of refugees and temporarily displaced persons to Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions in accordance with the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan