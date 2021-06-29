US committed to strengthening partnership with Armenia: Biden congratulates Pashinyan
09:18, 29 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden congratulated Armenia on successful snap parliamentary elections.
“Congratulations to the people of Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on successful parliamentary elections. Our partnership with Armenia is one of shared values and cooperation on democratic reform and conflict resolution—we are committed to strengthening that partnership”, Biden said on Twitter.
