LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.30% to $2477.50, copper price down by 1.02% to $9363.50, lead price up by 0.29% to $2230.50, nickel price down by 1.03% to $18372.00, tin price up by 0.56% to $30997.00, zinc price up by 0.07% to $2898.50, molybdenum price stood at $42659.00, cobalt price stood at $45555.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.