‘’I have honor’’ alliance plans to apply to Constitutional Court for questioning results of snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. ‘’I have honor’’ alliance plans to apply to the Constitutional Court, demanding to declare the results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections null and void, spokesperson of ‘’Fatherland’’ Party, representative of ‘’I have honor’’ alliance Sos Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’Within a period of 5 days after the final results of the elections, the participant political forces can apply to the Constitutional Court for questioning the results of the elections. We will definitely allpy until the deadline. At the moment we are preparing the application'', Hakobyan said.

Three political forces, ''Zartonk'' National-Christian Party, ''Armenia'' and ''I have honor'' alliances had applied to the Central Electoral Commission for recognizing the results of the elections null and void, which had been denied.

Armenia alliance is also planning to apply to the Constitutional Court with the same demand.