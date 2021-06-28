A guest house in Gyumri filled with humor. One success story from Converse Bank

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The hospitality and sense of humor of Gyumri residents are undeniable. And in many cases, these two characteristics become the basis for business in Gyumri and serve as a key to success

Hrach Gyurjoglyan founded a guest house business in Gyumri back in 2016, allocating part of the house for this purpose. Later, in 2018, he decided to expand the guest house. ARMENPRESS reports Converse Bank became a partner in the implementation of the project, with the support of which Hrach Gyurjoglyan acquired the neighboring house, turning it into a guest house.

Today his guest house is in demand and very much loved by guests. There is no shortage of guests and tourists. And he again thinks about expanding, establishing new, related types of business.

“There are many goals, but it depends on the period. I may apply again, acquire money to buy another house, more businesses, to represent Armenia, to demonstrate Gyumri to tourists in a more pleasant way, so that the tourists wish to stay longer in Gyumri․․․ “Because we are obliged to develop our country with our efforts”, he says.

