Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-21

YEREVAN, 28 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 June, USD exchange rate down by 2.55 drams to 496.83 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.29 drams to 593.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.89 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.95 drams to 691.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 117.58 drams to 28538.97 drams. Silver price up by 0.11 drams to 417.39 drams. Platinum price up by 86.34 drams to 17586.77 drams.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration