Caretaker deputy PM Avinyan gets second shot of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan got his second dose of coronavirus vaccine in the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, his Office told Armenpress.

Avinyan has been vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 continue in Armenia.

As of June 27, 74,814 people have been vaccinated against the disease since the launch of the vaccination process.

Vaccinations are carried out in centers of primary healthcare all days of the week.

Foreigners in Armenia can also get vaccinated for free.

AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Coronavac vaccines are available in Armenia.

