Russia reports 21,650 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 21,650 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 5,472,941, TASS reports citing the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative daily increase rate reaches 0.4%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,335 new cases were documented in St. Petersburg, 332 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 309 in Buryatia, 303 in the Bryansk Region, 276 in Crimea.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to 369,708 in Russia, the highest figure since February 20.

Russia has documented 12,626 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,969,340.

The share of recovered patients has decreased to 90.8% of the total case count.