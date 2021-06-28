VAR system to be used in Armenian football championship

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The video assistant referee (VAR) system could be used in Armenia’s football championship, President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) Armen Melikbekyan said during the FFA meeting.

“We have started the process of installing VAR system which will last for about 8-10 months. The process is complex and connected not only with technical capacities, but also with the training of referees. The system will help to better hold the championships”, he said.

The video assistant referee (VAR) is a match official in association football who reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and headset for communication. This is specifically in order to minimize human errors causing substantial influence on match results.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan