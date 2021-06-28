Armenia’s caretaker PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on birthday
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on his birthday, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.
The message reads:
“Excellency,
Please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday. I wish you good health, much happiness and every success in all your undertakings.
Our peoples are bound by deep-rooted affinities and a dialogue coming from the depths of centuries, which determines the vision of future cooperation between our two friendly nations.
Highly appreciative of our cooperation and mutual understanding, I am convinced that consistent daily work will help us reach new heights in friendship.
Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.”