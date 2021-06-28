Artsakh continues searching for MIAs

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh continue searching for the bodies of fallen or missing servicemen in battle zones.

Today the search operations are underway in the direction of Mataghis, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

So far, a total 1585 bodies have been found and retrieved from battle zones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan