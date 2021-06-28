Armenia reports 54 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,851, the ministry of healthcare reports.

2962 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 27.

87 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 216,645.

The death toll stands at 4510 (3 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease has reached 1099.

The number of active cases is 2597.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan