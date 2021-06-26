First online collection of the Museum of Typography available on Google Arts & Culture
14:56, 26 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the cooperation between the National Library of Armenia and the Google Cultural Institute, the first online collection of the Museum of Typography is already available on Google Arts & Culture.
ARMENPRESS reports the online exhibition "The Firsts of Armenian Typography" presents to the international audience the 500-year history of Armenian typography and the way it has gone, showing the first printed works in Armenian.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version