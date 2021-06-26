Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

First online collection of the Museum of Typography available on Google Arts & Culture

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the cooperation between the National Library of Armenia and the Google Cultural Institute, the first online collection of the Museum of Typography is already available on Google Arts & Culture.

ARMENPRESS reports the online exhibition "The Firsts of Armenian Typography" presents to the international audience the 500-year history of Armenian typography and the way it has gone, showing the first printed works in Armenian.








