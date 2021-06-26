LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 June:

The price of aluminum is up by 1.90% to $2470.00, copper price is up by 0.42% to $9460.00, lead price is up by 0.70% to $2224.00, nickel price is up by 2.17% to $18563.00, tin price is up by 1.08% to $30825.00, zinc price is down by 0.41% to $2896.50, molybdenum price is down by 2.27% to $42659.00, cobalt price stood at $45555.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.