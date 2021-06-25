Armenian Defense Minister visits military-industrial companies

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited a number of military-industrial companies engaged in the production of UAVs and radio-electronic devices. Harutyunyan toured in the production areas, got acquainted with the activities of the companies, the ongoing programs and future plans.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the companies presented to the Defense Minister their productions, particularly, modern UAVs. During the visit the main directions of the development of military industry were discussed.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan noted with satisfaction that in the recent period the activities of military industrial companies have intensified. He highlighted the necessity for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the public and private sectors.