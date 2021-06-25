Armenian President receives Foreign Ministers of Austria, Lithuania and Romania

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on June 25 Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and their delegations who are in Armenia on a regional trip.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, the high ranking European diplomats noted that the goal of the regional visit is to emphasize the importance of relations of the EU with the South Caucasian countries and the importance of the Eastern Partnership.

In terms of the effective cooperation with Armenia in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership, the diplomats noted that ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit to take place in December, they want to hear about Armenia's expectations from the summit. The interlocutors highlighted the summit in terms of fostering Armenia-EU relations, as well as for clarifying the steps following the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

President Sarkissian and the European Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the situation in Armenia and the region following the war, particularly referring to humanitarian issues and border situation. The guests noted that the EU is interested in regional stability and they want to have their contribution to that.

President Sarkissian referred to the issue of the necessity of an immediate return of Armenian war prisoners and civilians kept in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that Armenia expects the support of international partners for solving that issue.

The sides also exchanged views on the early parliamentary elections that took place in Armenia on June 20 and the domestic situation after the elections. The sides hoped that the elections will help to ease domestic tensions.

The sides also referred to the prospects of deepening and developing cooperation with the EU in different spheres.