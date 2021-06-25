Aliyev speaks about prospects of signing peace treaty with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continues speaking about readiness to establish peace with Armenia, but Azerbaijan has failed so far to implement the agreements of November 9 and January 11 statements, particularly, the return of war prisoners.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Azerbaijani media, during a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Romania, Austria and Lithuania, Aliyev said that he wants to step from post-war situation to the era of strengthening of peace and cooperation.

''If we have no peace treaty with Armenia, that means there is no peace. There is no peace not only between the two countries, but in the South Caucasus. We need peace and sustainable development with zero risks of war. We do not need war'', Aliyev said.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had said that by June 17 there were 60 POWs in Azerbaijan, as well there are suspicions of 110 more POWs.

False charges are pressed against 20 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan. They are accused of murders, diversionism and crimes.

The November 9 declaration signed between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia says that the sides should exchange POWs, other detainees and bodies of victims, but Azerbaijan has not carried out its obligation so far.