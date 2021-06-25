Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-21

YEREVAN, 25 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 June, USD exchange rate down by 8.52 drams to 499.38 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 10.28 drams to 596.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 6.92 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 14.94 drams to 694.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 599.14 drams to 28656.55 drams. Silver price down by 6.39 drams to 417.28 drams. Platinum price down by 298.58 drams to 17500.43 drams.