Ameriabank’s Mashtots Branch Opened its Doors and Has a Special Offer on Privileged Terms for New Clients

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank has opened its new branch Mashtots in the center of Yerevan, in Passage N1 (20/4 Mashtots Ave.), which is the Bank’s largest branch operating on non-standard schedule. The branch will be open every day, Monday to Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. till 09:15 p.m. Mashtots Branch offers services on preferential terms to all those individuals and corporate clients, who will become Ameriabank clients, opening an account at Mashtots Branch of Ameriabank by August 31, 2021, inclusive.

Mashtots Branch offers the following services on special terms and conditions:



Terms of the campaign for individuals:

One debit or credit card with no service fee for one year

Free provision of Online/Mobile Banking

Free account opening with a package of services

VISA Pay Sticker: AMD 1500 per annum (instead of AMD 3000)

Terms of the campaign for corporate clients:

Online/Mobile banking solutions with no service fee for one year

By one payment card for 2 managers of the company with no service fee for one year

A business card with no service fee for one year

There are options for both online and offline service at Mashtots branch: Cash-in ATM, payment kiosk, friendly customer service staff, welcoming, green and sunny environment.

The branch will render all of the services offered by Ameriabank.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the most stable and largest financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank rendering corporate, investment and retail services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.

For further information, please visit www.ameriabank.am or call (+37410) 56 11 11.



The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.