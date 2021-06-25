Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Ruling My Step faction MP resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Lusine Yeganyan has submitted a resignation letter on June 25, the Speaker of Parliament said in a statement.

Mrs. Yeganyan received her parliamentary mandate on June 18 and was replacing MP Hamazasp Danielyan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








