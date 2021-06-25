Ruling My Step faction MP resigns
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Lusine Yeganyan has submitted a resignation letter on June 25, the Speaker of Parliament said in a statement.
Mrs. Yeganyan received her parliamentary mandate on June 18 and was replacing MP Hamazasp Danielyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 17:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-21
- 17:20 Asian Stocks - 25-06-21
- 17:07 Armenia’s economic activity index grows 4.3% in five months
- 16:34 Ameriabank’s Mashtots Branch Opened its Doors and Has a Special Offer on Privileged Terms for New Clients
- 16:25 Ruling My Step faction MP resigns
- 15:32 President Sarkissian hosts Diaspora-Armenian actress Nora Armani
- 15:14 UK congratulates Armenia on successful conduct of early elections
- 14:08 President Sarkissian, caretaker minister Chobanyan discuss technology development prospects
- 13:39 US Congressman considers criminal prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan unacceptable
- 12:55 Heads of Armed Forces’ air defense forces and engineering troops dismissed
- 11:47 President Sarkissian receives Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan
- 11:15 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan
- 11:13 Armenia reports 102 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:06 Pope Francis remembers his 2016 visit to Armenia
- 10:51 At least 18 dead in marital art school in China
- 10:31 Armenian Ombudsman sends video of conservation between Azerbaijani President and Turkey’s First Lady to EU leaders
- 10:11 France’s Macron congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on election victory
- 09:04 European Stocks - 24-06-21
- 09:03 US stocks up - 24-06-21
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-21
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-06-21
- 08:58 Oil Prices Up - 24-06-21
- 06.24-20:41 Putin, Erdogan discuss implementation of November 9, January 11 statements
- 06.24-19:48 Nikol Pashinyan, Samvel Karapetyan discuss investment programs
- 06.24-19:34 Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani information about shootings
16:38, 06.18.2021
Viewed 1450 times Which party or bloc will Armenian citizens vote for at upcoming snap elections? Polls reveal political preferences
14:54, 06.22.2021
Viewed 1358 times ‘I find it difficult to imagine myself in parliament’ – Kocharyan
23:46, 06.20.2021
Viewed 1260 times CEC presents preliminary data of 149 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 61.63%, Kocharyan’s bloc 17.87%
22:39, 06.20.2021
Viewed 1228 times Pashinyan’s party wins in electronic voting
10:21, 06.21.2021
Viewed 1143 times Pashinyan announces how many seats his Civil Contract party will have in newly-elected parliament