President Sarkissian hosts Diaspora-Armenian actress Nora Armani

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted Diaspora-Armenian actress and filmmaker Nora Armani, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the actress on receiving Armenian citizenship and a passport of Armenia, expressing confidence that she will continue having her contribution to the development and popularization of the Armenian culture.

“Our country’s wealth are our people, no matter where they live in. We must be able to fully utilize this wealth, that huge potential for the benefit of the development of our country”, the Armenian President told Nora Armani, adding that the talented Diaspora-Armenians must have an opportunity to serve their experience and knowledge to the homeland.

In her turn Nora Armani considered becoming a citizen of Armenia as a great honor. “Being the citizen of the Republic of Armenia is a great responsibility for me. This means that now I need to serve my homeland much more seriously and in a deeper way”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan