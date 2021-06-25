US Congressman considers criminal prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan unacceptable

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s continued violation of human rights following the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh is unacceptable, US Congressman Adam Schiff said on Facebook, commenting on the sham trial of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.

“Prosecuting prisoners of war is a flagrant violation of international conventions and further evidence of Azerbaijan’s grotesque disregard for human rights and international law.

While we continue working to secure the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war, the United States must impose harsh consequences on Azerbaijan and end the waiver that has allowed U.S. military assistance to flow to the regime in Baku. We must not allow Azerbaijan to violate human rights and trample on international norms with impunity”, the Congressman said.