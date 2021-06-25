Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Heads of Armed Forces’ air defense forces and engineering troops dismissed

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on relieving two officials of the Armed Forces from their posts, the Presidential Office said.

Accordingly, Armen Vardanyan has been relieved from the position of head of the Air Defense Forces/head of the Department and Ishkhan Matevosyan from the position of head of engineering troops/head of the Department.

 

