President Sarkissian receives Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted the role played by the party in the country’s political life and appreciated its constructive position over the holding of snap parliamentary elections, expressing hope that the fact that they have not been elected to the parliament this time will not affect the party’s political activity.

He attached importance to the Prosperous Armenia party’s political experience for serving Armenia and expressed confidence that as an extra-parliamentary force the party will continue actively engaging in political processes.

The meeting also touched upon the domestic political situation in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan