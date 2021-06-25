Pope Francis remembers his 2016 visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Pope France has remembered his 2016 visit to Armenia during the meeting with the participants of the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO) on June 25, Vatican News reports.

“At the end of my apostolic journey in Armenia, I and Catholicos Garegin II released pigeons into the sky as a sign of peace in the whole Caucasian region. Unfortunately, the situation has again worsened in the past months, and I am grateful for your attention to the situation in Georgia and Armenia so that the Catholic community will be familiar with the Evangelical life in the future as well”, Pope Francis said.

