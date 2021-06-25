Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

At least 18 dead in marital art school in China

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. At least 18 people have died and 16 have been injured in a fire that broke out in the training center in the Chinese city of Shangqiu, TASS reports citing CGTN.

According to the TV channel, a martial art school was affected. Other details are not mentioned yet.








