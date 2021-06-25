Armenian Ombudsman sends video of conservation between Azerbaijani President and Turkey’s First Lady to EU leaders

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has send the video showing the conversation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and wife of the Turkish president Emine Erdogan about the Armenian prisoners of war, illegally held in Azerbaijan, to the top leadership of the European Union with additional letters.

“I today sent the undeniable video-evidence between the Azerbaijani President and Turkey’s First Lady to the top leadership of the European Union with additional letters:

The President of the European Council The President of the European Commission High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

The video proves that all Armenian captives in Azerbaijan are held as hostages for political bargaining and trade.

Therefore, all trials against the captives are fake, and their detentions are a forbidden punishment.

The letters show how the Azerbaijani authorities mislead the international community, including the EU.

The letters sent today are based on the alarms of the families of the captives and the results of our examinations, show their sufferings caused by the Azerbaijani authorities”, the Ombudsman said, adding that he raised the issue of the immediate return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan as a compulsory international demand subject to unconditional implementation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan