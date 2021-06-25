France’s Macron congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on election victory

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron has sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of his Civil Contract party in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Dear Nikol,

I address my congratulations over the victory of your party in the early parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 20, wishing success to you continuous tenure for the benefit of Armenia and France’s friend Armenian people.

There are exclusive relations between Armenia and France which are based on historical connections between our peoples and are feed by unique dialogue existing between our governments, parliaments, local authorities and civil societies.

I will be glad to continue with you our joint work during your first mandate. You know that France follows your reforms in Armenia with an interest.

As I had a chance to reaffirm to you during your June 1, 2021 visit in Paris, the Armenian people can rely on the full support of France in their determination of strengthening democracy and legal state. The economic cooperation between France and Armenia will continue to strengthen. Being decisive to continue its commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the vulnerable populations, France is united with you country to help overcome the consequences of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh under the full respect of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In this sense I want to reaffirm the commitment of France as a Minsk Group Co-Chair country on searching for the lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Believe me that we are committed to resuming the political settlement process of the conflict which is the only way that is capable to guarantee the establishment of lasting stability in South Caucasus, as well as promote our common values of peace, solidarity and friendship with the peoples of the region.

Addressing my sincere congratulations and wishes to you, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

