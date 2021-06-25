LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $2416.00, copper price stood at $9321.00, lead price stood at $2182.50, nickel price stood at $17869.00, tin price stood at $30364.00, zinc price stood at $2883.50, molybdenum price stood at $43651.00, cobalt price stood at $45555.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.