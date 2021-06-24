Putin, Erdogan discuss implementation of November 9, January 11 statements

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which discussed Nagorno Karabakh issue, inter alia. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the Kremlin, the interlocutors continued exchange of views over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

The sides positively assessed the works of the Russian-Turkish center for observing the ceasefire.

The Turkish president expressed support to the Russian efforts aimed at the full implementation of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 statements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The sides reaffirmed readiness to continue coordination of efforts, including for the restoration of regional infrastructures and development of economies.